Carolyn Lockett, left, Joyce Martin, Bill Pitt, Jean Hickok (instructor) Marilyn Vilegi, Marilyn Russell, and Dottie Meier, members of The Curry Creek Cloggers, of Venice, entertain the residents at The Springs of South Biscayne in North Port. This year, all performance donations will be donated to the Make A Wish Foundation.
