The Italian American Club of Venice’s Social Committee hosts a delightful High Tea April 2. Committee members are: Karen Errico, left, Patty Guilless, Diane Johnson, Nancy Canto, Barbara Lorio, Kate Antico, Carol Maccarone, and Julie Griffith. Over 80 club members and guests, adorned with hats and fascinators, enjoy sandwiches, scones, quiche, cupcakes, and more. The sweetest thing is that the devoted committee members personally arranged, whipped, cooked, and baked nearly everything served.
