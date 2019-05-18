The sisters of Laureate Gamma Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi celebrates the organization’s 87th Founder’s Day April 27 at the Coffee Cafe on Capri Isles Boulevard with a luncheon and shared readings. Pictured are Jane Lachiusa, secretary; Jan Fessler, president; Dee Martorana; Julie Hilz; Shirley Nicholson; and Nancy Detotto.
