The Bitter Ends continued their fun September racing series with a Backwards Day of races. The course had five mark roundings that were done backward. This proved to be a good mental challenge for all the sailors. The race was also started downwind versus going to windward and this made it more difficult for the sailors to determine a favored starting position. The newest sailor to the group, Carolyn Muccioli (forefront of the photo in sail 109), joined the Bitter Ends in September and barely had time to learn the normal race course before being thrown into this mix. She was a good sport and laughed as all the other sailors gave directions on which way to go next. Sailors in the background are Marge Whiteman (44052), Anne Chotkowski (2663), Jill Joos (44045) and Lois Steketee.
