PHOTO COURTESY OF ALAN CARTER
On Tuesday, May 21, Ella Renee Lasorso became the youngest new member of the Venice Sunrise Rotary. She was born to Mallory and Jake Lasorso Jan. 7, 2019 and has faithfully attended every meeting she was able to. Her classification is “student.” She was inducted into the club and received a name badge and a onesie Rotary shirt by Past District Gov. David Lusty. Both her mother, Mallory and proud grandfather, John Kearney, were present for ceremony, and so far, Ella has perfect attendance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.