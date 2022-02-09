From left, Paula Hagan, Linda MacMonigle, Jan Shimy and Shirley Dudley welcom more than 80 women to the PEO Founder’s Day Together Again Luncheon at the Venice Golf and River Club. They made sure everyone had a name tag and a table assignment.
Standing from left are Lisa Gilkisen, Ruth White and Bev Trueman. Seated from left are Beverly Beaudoir and Barbara Siegenthaler. Lisa welcomed everyone to the luncheon and introduced sisters from various chapters. Everyone enjoyed reacquainting.
Lisa Pfohl (left) outbid everyone at the silent raffle during the Together Again PEO luncheon for the lovely painting created by Suzanne Havens (right), who also created the centerpieces for the event. The group raises money for scholarships.
These PEO sisters created a reading for the luncheon portraying the “Fathers of the Founders,” sharing memories of their daughters who foundered of the PEO organization more than 150 years ago. These PEO sisters in no particular order are Betty Ehik, Pat Cartwright, Kathie Brew, Carol Fordham, Sue Klingensmith, Diane Penick, Donna Smolenski and Nancy Daniels.
From left, Paula Hagan, Linda MacMonigle, Jan Shimy and Shirley Dudley welcom more than 80 women to the PEO Founder’s Day Together Again Luncheon at the Venice Golf and River Club. They made sure everyone had a name tag and a table assignment.
gondolier PHOTOs BY FRAN VALENCIC
Standing from left are Lisa Gilkisen, Ruth White and Bev Trueman. Seated from left are Beverly Beaudoir and Barbara Siegenthaler. Lisa welcomed everyone to the luncheon and introduced sisters from various chapters. Everyone enjoyed reacquainting.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
Lisa Pfohl (left) outbid everyone at the silent raffle during the Together Again PEO luncheon for the lovely painting created by Suzanne Havens (right), who also created the centerpieces for the event. The group raises money for scholarships.
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC
These PEO sisters created a reading for the luncheon portraying the “Fathers of the Founders,” sharing memories of their daughters who foundered of the PEO organization more than 150 years ago. These PEO sisters in no particular order are Betty Ehik, Pat Cartwright, Kathie Brew, Carol Fordham, Sue Klingensmith, Diane Penick, Donna Smolenski and Nancy Daniels.
Encouraging women to reach for the stars brought “sisters” together at the PEO Philanthropic Educational Organization luncheon.
About 80 of them from various chapters in Florida gathered at the Venice Golf and River Club for a Founder’s Day celebration. The day included meetings, time for socializing, lunch, a special enactment and a PEO Marketplace.
Lisa Gilkisen welcomed various members to the luncheon. Among them were chapter presidents and Golden Girls, women who were members for more than 50 years.
One sister stood tallest, having been a member for 62 years.
The highlight of the afternoon was the Fathers Of Our Founders readings. Members learned the seven founders were leaders and rebels. They were determined the club they were starting at Wesleyan University in Iowa was important.
They cut their long curls into bobs. When the graduation uniform was black, the girls made tarlatan skirts.
As the membership of PEO grew to the present 225,000, the values of independence remain unchanged.
The Venice Group is sponsoring a luncheon at the Venice Library on March 17. Tickets are $8. Call Patty Fjetland 941-549-3205 for information.
Save the Date
The Venice Art Center has its Bling Thing Art and Jewelry sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 20. Local craftsmen showcase their work and provide a chance to meet artists whose work is featured in the Venice Art Center Boutique.
The Art Center is located on Nokomis Ave.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week Nancy Daniels. She is dedicated to the PEO and is always ready to be in any play or reenactment that promotes its history.
As a former school psychiatrist, Nancy knows the importance of helping young women reach their goals and dreams. Often, it is just a financial boost or mentoring that helps them achieve goals.
Nancy usually sponsors tables for their events and organizes luncheons for the group.
Nancy is an active member of various women’s clubs in Venice, including the Epiphany Catholic Council of Women. She enjoyed meeting local citizens as a campaigner with her husband when he ran for City Council.
Nancy is a people person.
Nancy enjoys her family and grandchildren and doesn’t hesitate to travel out of town to babysit. Nancy is fun and friendly and kind.
She is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.