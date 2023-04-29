The 3-year, 4-year and 5-year-old students from Venice Nokomis Community Preschool in Nokomis opened the VHS Girl’s softball game on April 13 by singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” and then watched the game, which included four girls who had attended the preschool.
Twenty-three Venice Nokomis preschool students and their teachers held flags while saying the Pledge of Allegiance and singing the Star Spangled Banner before the softball players were announced. The preschool children recite the Pledge and sing the National Anthem weekly in Preschool Music Time that is directed by Liz VanBuren, a 30-year volunteer pianist at the VNC Preschool.
Bill Dovel of Venice, the creator of the model Venice Circus Arena for the Circus Train Car Museum at the Venice Depot, attended the Showfolks of Sarasota annual model circus display April 15 in Sarasota. Circus model builders were there from several states in the U.S.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA ZIER
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARBARA ZIER
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Jazzercise Venice did a demo both days at the Venice Sharks Tooth Festival. They showed how people of all ages can do cardio dance, strength training and stretching
