Church of the Nazarene Youth/Young Adult Pastor Trevor Warren planned the Palm Sunday pre-Easter family event at the Church of the Nazarene in Venice. It included hot dogs, face painting, a Kona ice vendor truck and an Easter Egg hunt.
START recently held a fundraiser for the Venice Chorale Youth Chorus at Paradise Grill. START raised $1,303. The pictured kids are, front row, from left, Sabina McDonald, Reagan Thormahlen, Madelyn Bailey, Micah Richards, back row, Claire McDonald, Isabella Kovalendo, Amelia Binkowsha and Isaac Richards.
Amir Johnson selects flavors for his Rainbow Kona Ice treat.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
Amir Johnson adds another topping to his ice cone at the Church of the Nazarene Easter event.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
At the Palm Sunday Easter Eggstravaganza at Venice Church of the Nazarene, Andrea Hall makes her treat while son Amir Johnson holds two treats with different flavors.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
PHOTO PROVIDED BY AUDREY BLACKWELL
