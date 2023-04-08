Sheila McAdam won the “night photo” category in a photo contest held by Country Club Estates. The contest is designed to inspire people to work toward cleaning up the water in the lakes, rivers, boat basins and Gulf of Mexico.
Three local Toastmasters were winners in a recent area competition. Brice Ferguson (center), a member of Venice Area Toastmasters, was the first place winner in the Area 42 International Speech Contest, and Allen Black (left), a member of North Port Toastmasters, placed second. David Ingram (right), a member of the Venice Club, was awarded first place in the Evaluation Contest. All three toastmasters will now advance to compete in the Division D contest on April 15.
Sheila McAdam won the “night photo” category in a photo contest held by Country Club Estates. The contest is designed to inspire people to work toward cleaning up the water in the lakes, rivers, boat basins and Gulf of Mexico.
PHOTO BY SHEILA McADAM
Three local Toastmasters were winners in a recent area competition. Brice Ferguson (center), a member of Venice Area Toastmasters, was the first place winner in the Area 42 International Speech Contest, and Allen Black (left), a member of North Port Toastmasters, placed second. David Ingram (right), a member of the Venice Club, was awarded first place in the Evaluation Contest. All three toastmasters will now advance to compete in the Division D contest on April 15.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LARRY HUMES
Women volunteers of Habitat for Humanity will hold a Women’s Build brunch on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lift Church, 695 Center Road in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HABITAT SOUTH SARASOTA
Realtor Dick Miller is pictured with mermaid GiaVanna Campione and his wife Deborah Miller at the Venice Yacht Club FantaSea Venice auction to benefit the Venice Art Center.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
From left, Frank Wright, Kate Holmes (historical impersonator), Betty Intagliata and Bill Jervey at the March 21 meeting of the Venice Historical Society.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.