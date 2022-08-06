Congratulations to the Venice athletes and coaches who participated in the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games held in Orlando, June 5-12. From left, Carol Rahmoeller, golf coach; Doug Johnson, equestrian (Gold medal in Trail and Bronze medal in Equitation); Ruth Turner, bowling (5th, 4th, 8th place ribbons in Singles, Doubles and Team); Shea Becker, bowling (Gold medal Singles, 6th place Doubles, 8th place Team); Matthew Harrington, golf (Bronze medal). Not pictured: Wayne Luoma, golf coach.
Area youngsters learned about clowning from a former Boss Clown of The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Chuck Sidlow. The program was at the Venice Community Center in late July.
Ruth Douglas, seated at center, celebrated her 99th birthday at her home with friend Niki Steitz, in back. A car parade of friends drove by her home. Plans are to top that next year when she turns 100.
Big brother Mateo Filbrandt watches over 3-month old brother Theo.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Venice Newcomers ladies enjoy a fashion show from Island Way Boutique and lunch at Burgundy Square on Miami Avenue.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHERRY VUJEVICH
Congratulations to the Venice athletes and coaches who participated in the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games held in Orlando, June 5-12. From left, Carol Rahmoeller, golf coach; Doug Johnson, equestrian (Gold medal in Trail and Bronze medal in Equitation); Ruth Turner, bowling (5th, 4th, 8th place ribbons in Singles, Doubles and Team); Shea Becker, bowling (Gold medal Singles, 6th place Doubles, 8th place Team); Matthew Harrington, golf (Bronze medal). Not pictured: Wayne Luoma, golf coach.
PHOT0 BY FRANCINE BELCUORE
Area youngsters learned about clowning from a former Boss Clown of The Greatest Show on Earth, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Chuck Sidlow. The program was at the Venice Community Center in late July.
PHOTO provided BY NORIKO SIDLOW
Ruth Douglas, seated at center, celebrated her 99th birthday at her home with friend Niki Steitz, in back. A car parade of friends drove by her home. Plans are to top that next year when she turns 100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.