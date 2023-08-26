“Q,” a Chocolate Yorkie, enjoys his owner’s recent walk in downtown Venice. The hazel-eyed pup is 5 and one-half months old and weighs 4.5 pounds but is hoping to gain enough weight to become a Venice K-9 dog. The little dog might have a very long wait.
Members of the Senior Friendship Center in Venice celebrated National Seniors Day on Aug. 21 by dressing up in their Oscar Awards finery for an Oscar-themed party that afternoon. Ed Rycraft and Tammy Heller pose for the camera.
PHOTO COURTESY OF TERI OSTROVIK
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JODEL VELARDE
Members of the Senior Friendship Center in Venice celebrate National Seniors Day on Aug. 21 by dressing up in their Oscar Award finery for an Oscar-themed party that afternoon.
PHOTO BY JODEL VELARDE
Members of the Senior Friendship Center in Venice overflowed the red carpet at their Oscar-themed celebration.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JODEL VELARDE
Announcer Brittany Jennings, left, and Philip Heller and Oscar hostess Tammy Heller, at right, present Phillip Heller with his Oscar package.
