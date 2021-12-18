Meet the Cheerful Chickadee Chicks. Pictured from left to right: Nancy McDonald, Sharon Heiser, Jeana Hilligoss, Deb Bevis, Symphony O’Keefe, Gussie Bartell, Nancy Esser and Deb Parker. Front row: Luisa Goldman and Nanci Korman.
Cafe Venice was the December venue for IslandWalk’s Rinuccio Street Holiday Party. Gathered from left are: Dave Scott, Ron Scott, Linda Scott; Patrick Gordon and Kathy Grossi; Bob and Kris Baker; Sue Birmingham; Jen Omlie and Dan Lickfold; Ken and Marci Sylvestri; Marc and Sandra Miller; Charlie and Mary Geekie. South County Food Bank is the charity elected for the goodwill offering.
The Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club welcomes new members. Pictured from left to right: Lorraine Finizio, member; Michelle McCluskey, new member; Beth Dobra, new member; Liz Mazzu, VNWC President; and Kathy Price, Program Director.
The Pelican Pointe Garden Club decorated their tree in honor of the first president, Pat Cartwright, for the annual VABI Tree Lighting held in Blalock Park. The tree is small but will delight with its whimsical pink pelicans. Take time to enjoy this spectacular light display during the month of December. It is Venice’s Hallmark card to the community. Pictured, left to right: Karen Banister, Robbie VonSalzen, Jan Fowler, Jeana Hilligoss, Mary Jane Ryan and Julie Selberg.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MARY GEEKIE
PHOTO PROVDED BY TRICIA COOK
Members of the Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club held their holiday luncheon at Caesariana in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
