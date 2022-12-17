START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) hosted a card and game party fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia. Diane Farrell from START enjoyed playing mah-jongg.
From left, Barb McCartney, Lise Milles, Mary Louse Belisle Donna Sweet, Carolyn Bach and Cincy McClanahan enjoy the START party to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia.
Food drive organizer Tom Morganti prepares to return a serve of donated food from Cinda Guerin at the kickoff of the annual Bird Bay Tennis Group food drive, which last year provided 300 pounds of food. “With Hurricane Ian and inflation, we are hoping for twice that amount this holiday season,” Morganti said.
The house at the southeast corner of Seminole and Englewood Road is ready to welcome Santa with a family of reindeer and thousands of lights on the house, trees and fences.
PHOTO BY JUDY GILMER
Yoga at Venice Beach is especially magical at sunset.
PHOTO BY CINDY SHAW
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) hosted a card and game party fundraiser to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia. Diane Farrell from START enjoyed playing mah-jongg.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
From left, Barb McCartney, Lise Milles, Mary Louse Belisle Donna Sweet, Carolyn Bach and Cincy McClanahan enjoy the START party to benefit the Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County at Hotel Venezia.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Food drive organizer Tom Morganti prepares to return a serve of donated food from Cinda Guerin at the kickoff of the annual Bird Bay Tennis Group food drive, which last year provided 300 pounds of food. “With Hurricane Ian and inflation, we are hoping for twice that amount this holiday season,” Morganti said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.