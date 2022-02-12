Steve (back left) and Niki Steitz, left front, visit their Oklahoma Family in Edmond. They hadn’t been there since Dec., 2019 due to the pandemic. After the Christmas Eve service, from left, front row, are Niki Steitz, Grace, Faith and Judy Lagge (daughter). In the back row are Steve Steitz, Caleb, Alex and Kevin Lagge (son-in-law).
Mary Beth Hansen, owner of Paradise Grill, was honored by the Venice Suncoast Rotary Club with the “Service Above Self Award for Outstanding Community Service” and the Rotary’s prestigious Paul Harris Award. Mary Beth and her staff prepared 16,000 dinners to those in need last year, and members of START assisted with distributing them. Pictured, from left are Dave Hilligoss, Carolyn Bach, Mary Lou Belisle, Yvonne Hansen, Mary Beth Hansen, Lou Witek, Lise Mills and Jeana Hilligoss.
The Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308 donated two boxes of Tommy Moose plush dolls to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office for distribution to youngsters who are in crisis situations. Pictured from left are Lieutenant Mark Lefebvre, Sergeant Eric Alvarez, Lodge President Ric Foster, Deputy Jeremy Bontreger and Lodge Administrator Richard Kenney.
Steve (back left) and Niki Steitz, left front, visit their Oklahoma Family in Edmond. They hadn’t been there since Dec., 2019 due to the pandemic. After the Christmas Eve service, from left, front row, are Niki Steitz, Grace, Faith and Judy Lagge (daughter). In the back row are Steve Steitz, Caleb, Alex and Kevin Lagge (son-in-law).
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NICKI STEITZ
Niki Steitz and Daughter (Judy Steitz) enjoying a quiche lunch at Inspirations while visiting in Oklahoma for Christmas (a favorite Oklahoma restaurant).
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Mary Beth Hansen, owner of Paradise Grill, was honored by the Venice Suncoast Rotary Club with the “Service Above Self Award for Outstanding Community Service” and the Rotary’s prestigious Paul Harris Award. Mary Beth and her staff prepared 16,000 dinners to those in need last year, and members of START assisted with distributing them. Pictured, from left are Dave Hilligoss, Carolyn Bach, Mary Lou Belisle, Yvonne Hansen, Mary Beth Hansen, Lou Witek, Lise Mills and Jeana Hilligoss.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN COLEMAN
Eric Watters, Kim Cool and Larry Chiulli enjoyed lunch at Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen at the Casey Key Resorts Mainland.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHIULLI
The Venice Moose Lodge No. 1308 donated two boxes of Tommy Moose plush dolls to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office for distribution to youngsters who are in crisis situations. Pictured from left are Lieutenant Mark Lefebvre, Sergeant Eric Alvarez, Lodge President Ric Foster, Deputy Jeremy Bontreger and Lodge Administrator Richard Kenney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.