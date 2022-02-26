Members of the Giving Tree of Sawgrass in Venice recently held a “Game Day” Luncheon in support of Children First. The members raised nearly $900 that will go directly to the agency’s high-quality comprehensive and family support services. Children First serves Sarasota County’s most vulnerable children and families at 15 sites across North Port, Sarasota and Venice.
Alumna from Colby College in Waterville, Maine gathered recently in Fort Myers. Chris Hannon hosted the group for a luncheon. In attendance: Debbie Marden ‘74 of Fort Myers, Jean Straehl Moss of Sarasota, Jan Johnson Petersen of Venice, Chris Hannon of Bradenton Beach, Janet Gilles Foley of Bonita Springs, and seated, Sue Colucci Neumyer of Venice. The five members of the class of ‘73 spent time catching up and discussing ideas for their upcoming 50th reunion.
Venice resident Helen Moore visited the Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. recently with her grandchildren, Weston and Camilla. The trip was a Christmas present for her grandchildren but was delayed by the pandemic.
Popular photographer Cliff Roles (Asolo Rep and more) celebrated the eighth anniversary of his becoming a U.S. citizen on Valentine’s Day. Wife Maria was with him to capture the occasion on film. Friends say he has been a fine citizen since his first days here, even before he traded his Green Card for his citizenship papers.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVAN ACKERMAN
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN NEUMEYER OF VENICE
PHOTO PROVIDED BY EVAN ACKERMAN
PHOTO PROVIDED BY HELEN MOORE OF VENICE
