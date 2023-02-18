Members of the American Legion celebrated the 100th birthday of WW2 Navy veteran Dominic Giordano, in the front row with his wife Lucy. Back row, from left, are Post Commander Don MacLean, Phil Grobe, Bob Oen, Wil Brickner, Henry Aren’t, Jim Clark and Honor Guard Commander Norm Mac.
Ruth Douglas turned 100 on Feb. 6, 2023. Her niece, Julia Bennet, decorated the house and yard and suggested the drive around the block. Niki Steitz implemented Julia Bennett’s ideas at church with a card basket in the church Narthex. Videos of staff and well-wishers were recorded.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DON MACLEAN
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Mary Ostrovick of Sawgrass brought one of the main players in Venice Theatre’s current production of “Gypsy” to February’s Tuesday with Benny program on the first Tuesday of the month.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Every year, the Venice Lions work the Little League concession stand so the parents can watch their boys play.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
Venice Little League President Stephanie Foster presents Lions Club President Louise Elleo a plaque supporting the two clubs’ partnership.
