Sharing Talents and Resources Together met at NAILED IT DIY studio in Venice recently to create many wonderful things. The studio has designated START as its non-profit organization for the month of March. Ten percent of the proceeds will go directly to START. Stop by the studio to see what it is all about.
Jeff Hyde and his wife, Jodi Davidson Hyde, renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day with many other couples at Nokomis Beach. They plan to do it again next year. If you are lucky enough to secure tickets to a show at Venice Theatre, look for them and extend congratulations.
Victorious Venice Sailing Squad sailors with their trophies are, from left: Gary Powers, winner of Non-Spinnakewr class in Windjammer Regatta; Rainer Dede, winner of non-spinnaker class in Windjammer Regatta; and Bill Gately, Venice Yacht Club, winner of Cruiser Class in 2023 Windjammer Regatta.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) recently volunteered at the All Faith’s Food Bank in Sarasota. Members pictured are Toni Vitelli and Carolyn Bach.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO FROM JEFF HYDE
From left, Missy Montgomery, Sertoma Students of the Month chairwoman, with students Oliwia Lubinska and Lorenzo Candelora of Venice High School, the February students of the month.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY MONTGOMERY CARPETS
