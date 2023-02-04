START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) recently helped Challenger Baseball with their Cocktail Party on the Diamond. From left, Denise Guzzo, Tony Guzzo, Joanna Hagemann, Barb Ivins, Jill Hockney and Tim Ivins.
One of the largest root balls left from Hurricane Ian was higher than the two houses on either side of the tree, which had grown for many years before Ian took it down. This giant souvenir of Ian was successfully removed a week after this picture was taken. All that remains in the spot is fresh-cut grass.
Missy Montgomery, left, with Venice High School students of the month: Ethan Wasserman, November; January students Christian Mendez and Kiley Berkery, with teacher of the month Paulo J. Serrano, who teaches Spanish in the International Baccalaureate Program at Venice High School.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANNA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO BY JOHN HOLIC
Residents of Berkshire Place in Waterford celebrated the New Year at a gathering hosted by Elliott Whitney and Jackie Amberg on Jan. 1.
