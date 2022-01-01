Celebrating a whole century on this planet, Fenya or Faina or Feyga Graff was born on Dec. 20 of 1921 in the Ukraine. When World War II began, her whole family was evacuated to Central Asia, where Fenya graduated from a nursing course and joined the Red Army on the Eastern front. Fenya saved many lives and received medals of honor for her contribution to the victory. After the war, she completed medical school. She became chief children’s ophthalmologist in her home city of Dnepr in Ukraine. Fenya and her husband, professor Naum Gafinovich, have two children. They all came to the U.S. 30 years ago, and she now lives in Venice.
Day 1, Venice cyclists are lined up in front of the Historic Edgewater Hotel on a cool (53 degree) morning. Left Corner, Denise Montana and Steve Ciulla. Back, Bob Bridges, Tom Braun, Brian Acampa, Bob Santoionni and Phil Groebe. Front, Beth Groebe, Pam Miller, Dale Kimmel, Steve Kimmel, Peggy Selvey, Jo Braun, Cynthia Herbrandson, Rose Bridges and Diane Santoionni.
The Heritage Museum and the 1943 Yellow Chesline Caboose is along the West Orange Trail in historic Winter Garden, west of Orlando. In back row, Bob Santoianni, Pam Miller, Dale Kimmel, Phil Groebe, Steve Ciulla, Bob Bridges, Tom Braun, Brian Acampa and Cynthia Herbrandson. In middle, Denise Montana, Jo Braun, Rose Bridges, Diane Santoianni, Beth Groebe, and in front, Peggy Selvey and Steve Kimmel.
Kate and Nick Pachota enjoyed the annual Christmas walk in downtown Venice.
Victoria Gaona of Venice found the temperature a bit chilly last month at The Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island.
