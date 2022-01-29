START members recently participated in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Rally. Those participating are, from left, Lise Mills, president; Mary Kay Karl; second row: Sheila Bowers, Jill Hockney and Carolyn Bach.
Sylvia Gold stands by the artwork she created at a recent art class at Jacaranda Trace. She is 102 years old, enjoys art and exercise classes. She was married for 57 years and married the boy next door. She will be 103 this year.
For the first time in well over a year, on Dec. 28, the St. Mark’s Tuesday Morning Men’s Fellowship met in-person instead of via Zoom — this time for breakfast on a picture-perfect Venice morning at the Service Club Park beachside picnic tables.
The Stitch & Chatter group from Lakeside Lutheran Church in Venice assembled 150 Christmas Cheer baskets for memory care residents at five local nursing homes that included Maris Pointe, Windsor of Venice, Manor Care, Orchid Cove and Sunset Lake. Each basket contained a stuffed animal, socks, Kleenex, a puzzle book and a bag of candy. This is the second year the ladies provided the baskets to share Christmas Joy with local residents.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED
Snapped at just the right moment, this photo shows a pelican in the process of catching its meal.
