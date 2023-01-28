As Jacaranda West Tennis Club took down its nets for the final time, members played their final matches. From left: Joan Bryan, Joann Galeazzi, Linda Rogers, Deon Richards, Kay Albrecht, Peggy Niixon, Pam Dietz, Renee Kennish, Joan Lynard, Janet Eckle and Karen Hoffmann.
Deborah Walk, left, retired assistant director of Legacy at the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, gave a lecture to members of Venice Historical Society at its January meeting. She is shown here with society president Frank Wright.
Giving Tree of Sawgrass donated $1,225 to Instride Therapy in Nokomis. The fundraiser occurred on Christmas Eve with 1,500 Luminaries alight in the neighborhood. Instride provides help for handicapped children and veterans using horses to aid and enhance speech, physical and occupational therapies. Pictured are, from left, Kent Jimison, Development Officer Instride; Jayne Stark and Glenda Tibaldi of Giving Tree; “Simba,” a therapy horse; and Patrick Froft of Instride.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY FRAN COPELAND
Venice Symphony conductor Troy Quinn, center, with Toni Novak, 90, whose wish to conduct a symphony was granted in December at a rehearsal of the Venice Symphony.
SUN PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
