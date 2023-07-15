Above: Alex Suarez’ 95th birthday was celebrated at Allegro Bistro with friends, family, festive decorations, fancy cakes and the music he has loved and danced to for many years. He especially enjoyed listening to his beautiful wife Judy singing their favorite songs over the years.
Right: Student sailors in their small sailboats provided by the Englewood Sailing Association demonstrate the sport of sailing at the Great American Picnic July 1 on the Grand Lake in downtown Wellen Park.
Kathy Justinale poses in the life-sized barbie Box at Fifi’s Thrift store in the Rialto Plaza, 654 Tamiami Trail, on the island in Venice. Patrons may pose in the box Saturday, July 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Connie Bruner, wearing a Barbie crown and holding Barbie’s roses, poses in the Barbie Box at Fifi’s Thrift Shop on the island, at 654 Tamami Trail, in the Rialto Plaza. Patrons may pose in the box Saturday, July 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Norika and Chuck Sidlow (aka Chucko the All-American Clown) enjoyed lunch recently at The Yard House at University Town Center. Chuck is one of the honorees at the Venice Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot. He regularly entertains the elderly in area retirement centers and produces a Sunday morning show, “The World of Chucko” on Facebook.
Above: Alex Suarez’ 95th birthday was celebrated at Allegro Bistro with friends, family, festive decorations, fancy cakes and the music he has loved and danced to for many years. He especially enjoyed listening to his beautiful wife Judy singing their favorite songs over the years.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
Right: Student sailors in their small sailboats provided by the Englewood Sailing Association demonstrate the sport of sailing at the Great American Picnic July 1 on the Grand Lake in downtown Wellen Park.
PHOTO BY PAT BEFFEL JR.
Kathy Justinale poses in the life-sized barbie Box at Fifi’s Thrift store in the Rialto Plaza, 654 Tamiami Trail, on the island in Venice. Patrons may pose in the box Saturday, July 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATTI CLARK
Connie Bruner, wearing a Barbie crown and holding Barbie’s roses, poses in the Barbie Box at Fifi’s Thrift Shop on the island, at 654 Tamami Trail, in the Rialto Plaza. Patrons may pose in the box Saturday, July 15 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PATTI CLARK
Norika and Chuck Sidlow (aka Chucko the All-American Clown) enjoyed lunch recently at The Yard House at University Town Center. Chuck is one of the honorees at the Venice Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot. He regularly entertains the elderly in area retirement centers and produces a Sunday morning show, “The World of Chucko” on Facebook.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.