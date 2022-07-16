Annabelle Miller (back of boat) of Winchester, Massachusetts and Maddie of Tucson, Arizona visited their grandparents in Venice last week and attended the Polliwog sailing class with Venice Youth Boating Association.
The Bitter Ends had an informal and simple summer activity that included morning yoga at Nokomis Beach, swimming in the Gulf’s delightful 86-degree temperature, and then heading to Pop’s Sunset Grill for a tasty late breakfast. Pictured are: Nancy Marik (left), Lois Steketee, Karen Willims, activity planner Sherri Jones and Sherry Beck
The Bitter Ends proudly display their mosaic artwork they made at the new art studio in Venice “Piece by Piece Mosaics.” Fellow sailor and owner Christine Holmes demonstrated how to cut the stained glass and provided guidance on placement. Pictured are: Christine Holmes, left, Marge Whiteman, Jill Joos, Julie Bolton, Pam Miller, Ashleigh Bolton, Anne Chotkowski, Nancy Marik and Nate Chotkowski.
Realtors and affiliates of the Venice Area Board of Realtors recently participated in the statewide program of Florida Realtors to clean up the local waterways. The group cleaned the area around Maxine Barritt Park. Stellar Multiple Listing Service provided cleanup materials for the event. Participants received a special ball cap, as well.
A night heron frequents the Seibert yard.
