Patty Meyer, from Anchorage, Alaska, is the new director of the Venetian Harmony Chorus. She started her singing career in 1994 with the Alaska Sound Celebration Chorus, where she was section leader, music team member, management team member, melodrama coordinator and more. She has a Bachelors Degree in Music from the University of Alaska.
Caio Stolai of Brazil found time to do some flying at the Tito Gaona Trapeze School in Venice one day during the American Association of Community Theatre’s 2022 International Festival. The professional actor from Brazil spent six years at a circus school in Brazil, including time on the trapeze and later studied acting in France and other places.
Members of the Venetian Harmony Chorus held a garden party event to celebrate the installation of new director Patty Meyer from Alaska.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED
sun PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Tito Gaona of the Flying Gaonas with Jennifer Mitchell, COO of Circus Arts Conservatory, and her mother, Pauline Mitchell of Venice, at the recent recital of Attitudes in Dance at Venice Theatre.
sun PHOTO BY KIM COOL
Chela Gaona of the Flying Gaonas and Dolly Jacobs, Queen of the Air, meet up at this year’s Attitudes in Dance recital at Venice Theatre.
