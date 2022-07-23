The Garcia family from Cape Coral pose with the Singing Mermaid of Venice. From left, co-sponsors of the mermaid for the Venice Art Center; Realtors Dick and Deborah Miller, Leah (age 6), Ali (age 4), Eli (mother), and Amaya (age 1). The Singing Mermaid of Venice depicts Deborah Miller’s Broadway and opera musical acting career (on the back of the star). The mermaid is part of the city-wide art exhibition “FantaSea.”
Culture plus delicious desserts and drinks made for a delightful evening for the Bitter Ends on their seventh week of summer. The sailors went to see ‘Love, Linda’ at The Players Theater, where the timeless music and lyrics of Cole Porter was weaved through the compelling narrative of Linda Lee Thomas, the Southern beauty who was the driving force and muse behind the legendary songwriter. Afterwards, dessert and wine was enjoyed at Connor’s Steakhouse. Pictured are: Marge Whiteman (seated left) and Pam Miller plus Sherry Beck (standing left), Penny Washburn, Jane Gallagher, Jill Joos, Wendy Murray, Karen Williams, Sandy Kastorff and Nancy Marik.
The Bitter Ends took to the waters for their sixth outing of the summer with a pontoon boat ride and beach day at Don Pedro Island. The crew departed from Cape Haze Marina. Fellow sailor and boat captain for the day, Mary Littel, did a great job driving around the waters of Lemon & Gasparilla Bays. The group had fun swimming in the very warm Gulf waters and lunching at the island’s cool pavilion. Pictured are: Penny Washburn (left), Boat Captain Mary Littel, Wendy Murray, Pam Miller, Karen Williams, Sherry Beck, Nancy Marik and Lois Steketee.
On a beautiful early summer day, the Pelican Pointe Cyclers drove south to tour the Pioneer Trail and Boca Grande Island. Along for the ride was Flat Susie from Illinois, who had to delay a trip to Florida to visit her friend, Kris Kennedy, so Kris took Flat Susie along on all the fun activities she had planned for the week. Pictured are: Mary Gorman (left, holding Flat Susie), Beth Groebe, celebrating her 78th birthday with a 33-mile bike ride, Cynthia Herbrandson, Lisa Gorski, Denise Montana, Kris Kennedy, Julie Selberg, Dale Kimmel, Pam Miller and Diane Santoianni, bike group leader extraordinaire.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DICK MILLER
Larry Chiulli sits on a throne at Chaz 51 between neighbors Barbara Collins and Laurel Bean.
PHOTO provided BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
