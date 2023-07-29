Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club members manned the Christmas in July Trolley around Venice as Santa’s Elves on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. They greeted guests with bottles of cold water, sang Christmas carols and offered information about the event. From left, Amy-Jean Carlzon, Vicki Hazel, Lorraine Finizio and Laura Jo.
Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club members prepare for Christmas in July event with a planning luncheon at Cafe Venice. At left, from front to back, are Linda Ecker, Vicki Hazel, Kathy Emann and Janet Knudsen. On the right, front to back, are Joan Brinton, Verna Silk, Lorraine Finizio, Amy-Jean Carlzon and Laura Jo.
START (Sharing Talents and Resources Together) has collected pet items for Satchel’s Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary. Shirlee Opdalhl (pictured) is the liaison who delivers the supplies. Her recent accumulation was accomplished in the Island Walk community. Fanzler Trust matched the cash donations.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
From left, Carl the Trolley Driver, Verna Silk, Lorraine Finizio and Linda Ecker inside the Christmas in July Trolley.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TRICIA COOK
PHOTO BY TRICIA COOK
Two marbled white butterflies pause for a photo.
PHOTO BY JESS ORLANDO
