Twins Keira and Chloe got to enjoy their traditional summer camp in June at their grandparents house — that of Bill and Belinda Aubuchon. They are modeling one of the themes this year — Tie-dye Tees and tote bags, which they made on their own sewing machines.
The Bitter Ends took to the waters for their 6th outing of the summer with a pontoon boat ride and beach day at Don Pedro Island. The crew departed from Cape Haze Marina. Fellow sailor and boat captain for the day, Mary Littel, did a great job driving around the waters of Lemon & Gasparilla Bays. The group had fun swimming in the very warm Gulf waters and lunching at the island’s cool pavilion. Pictured are: Penny Washburn (left), Boat Captain Mary Littel, Wendy Murray, Pam Miller, Karen Williams, Sherry Beck, Nancy Marik and Lois Steketee.
Culture plus delicious desserts and drinks made for a delightful evening for the Bitter Ends on their seventh week of summer. The sailors went to see “Love, Linda” at The Players Theatre. Afterwards, dessert and wine was enjoyed at Connor’s Steakhouse. Pictured are: Marge Whiteman (seated left) and Pam Miller (seated right) plus Sherry Beck (standing left), Penny Washburn, Jane Gallagher, Jill Joos, Wendy Murray, Karen Williams, Sandy Kastorff and Nancy Marik.
Dick and Deborah Miller (ReMax Realtors) portray Summer Santa and Mrs. Summer Santa at Christmas In July on Venice Island.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY DICK MILLER
Alex Suarez was presented with this portrait by friend and artist Wayne Ramirez at Allegro Bistro the other night on the occasion of Alex’ 94th birthday.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY CHUILLI
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BELINDA AUBONCHON
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
