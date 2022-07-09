Volunteers spent a Saturday morning supporting the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County at the LeBunnies facility in Nokomis. Participants organized and cleaned shelves and toys for the little ones. In front: Mariam Jato, owner of LeBunnies, and Ana McClendon, Early Learning director of Outreach, and START volunteers (not all pictured): Ana McClendon, Ginnie Rohland, Candy Gonzales, Maria Reba, Diane Farrell, Mary Wilkinson, Carolyn Bach, Lise Mills and Barb Ivins
First Place winner in Week Four of the South Sarasota County Online Art Exhibition is “Evolution of my Artwork and Myself as an Artist” by Julia Kobzar, 17, of North Port. Weekly winners receive $50 and $25 checks. At the end of 12 weeks, Venice art jurors will select first, second, third and honorable mention winners from the 12 weekly winners with prizes of $500, $300, $200 and $50 to the top four. To the winner for best overall body of work will be a $500 check and a $500 gift card to Michaels.
Volunteers spent a Saturday morning supporting the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County at the LeBunnies facility in Nokomis. Participants organized and cleaned shelves and toys for the little ones. In front: Mariam Jato, owner of LeBunnies, and Ana McClendon, Early Learning director of Outreach, and START volunteers (not all pictured): Ana McClendon, Ginnie Rohland, Candy Gonzales, Maria Reba, Diane Farrell, Mary Wilkinson, Carolyn Bach, Lise Mills and Barb Ivins
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS START
START members Maria Reba and Mary Wilkinson clean toys at LeBunnies in Nokomis for the Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
First Place winner in Week Four of the South Sarasota County Online Art Exhibition is “Evolution of my Artwork and Myself as an Artist” by Julia Kobzar, 17, of North Port. Weekly winners receive $50 and $25 checks. At the end of 12 weeks, Venice art jurors will select first, second, third and honorable mention winners from the 12 weekly winners with prizes of $500, $300, $200 and $50 to the top four. To the winner for best overall body of work will be a $500 check and a $500 gift card to Michaels.
PHOTO PROVIDED BUY VENICE ART CENTER
Mike and Anita Sievers of Venice celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Marriott Millennium Hotel in downtown Chicago.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANITA SIEVERS
START member Barb Ivens helps a participant in Challenger Baseball round the bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.