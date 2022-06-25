Matthew Harrington and Shea Becker of Venice are flanking a Law Enforcement Torch Run official. The Torch Run Team, which arrived at Centennial Park in Venice on May 31, 2022, has carried the flame from Soldier Field in Chicago and will continue on to Exploria Stadium in Orlando where the 2022 Special Olympic Games will be held from June 5 to June 12. Matthew will represent Sarasota County in the golf competition, and Shea Becker will represent Sarasota County in the bowling competition.
Bitter Ends captain, Jane Gallagher, hosted the group’s third event of the summer. The sailors-turned-artists created homemade greeting cards under the guidance of former craft store owner, Kay Kibbel, and her friend, Suzette Gingras. The end result was three beautiful cards to send to family or friends. Pictured are, from left, Sherri Jones, Pam Miller, Jane Gallagher, Jill Joos, Ann Carroll, Carolyn Holmes and Nancy Marik.
Marti Parker, center, is the president of the Venice Isle Golf Cart Club. She made a donation to Garden Elementary School in Venice on behalf of the club.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Matthew Harrington and Shea Becker of Venice are flanking a Law Enforcement Torch Run official. The Torch Run Team, which arrived at Centennial Park in Venice on May 31, 2022, has carried the flame from Soldier Field in Chicago and will continue on to Exploria Stadium in Orlando where the 2022 Special Olympic Games will be held from June 5 to June 12. Matthew will represent Sarasota County in the golf competition, and Shea Becker will represent Sarasota County in the bowling competition.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY LIN DALTON
Bitter Ends captain, Jane Gallagher, hosted the group’s third event of the summer. The sailors-turned-artists created homemade greeting cards under the guidance of former craft store owner, Kay Kibbel, and her friend, Suzette Gingras. The end result was three beautiful cards to send to family or friends. Pictured are, from left, Sherri Jones, Pam Miller, Jane Gallagher, Jill Joos, Ann Carroll, Carolyn Holmes and Nancy Marik.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
Katie Stiegelmeier was honored recently for her service as president of Beta Chi of Venice, a local Chapter of Phi Beta Psi, a national charitable organization that raises money for cancer research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.