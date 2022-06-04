The Venice Nokomis Community Preschool dedicated a playground bench to former Children’s Chapel pastor, Rev. James Ralph Burton. A group of preschool students sang some of his favorite songs at his ‘Celebration of Life” service and now the preschool has dedicated a playground bench with his name on it.
START held a social event at the newly remodeled Tarpon Point Grill and Marina just south of River Road on U.S. 41, formerly known as the Myakka River Oyster Bar. Those pictured are, from left: Barb (seated front) and Jeff McCartney, Bruce and Karen Williams and Mary Lou and Rick Belisle.
Noriko and Chuck Sidlow (the All-American Clown) enjoyed a recent lunch at Sharky’s on the Pier and a visit with its resident mermaid.
Gondolier PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VENICE NOKOMIS PRESCHOOL
Star Taylor received a doctor of pharmacy degree with honors from USF in Tampa. She is with her mother, Kwan Taylor, owner of Thai Bistro in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED
