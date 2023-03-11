Manning scissors for the ribbon cutting for the new Circus Train Car Museum at the Venice Train Depot on Feb. 23 are, from left, Mayor Nick Pachota, Nicole Rissler, Mary Huba, Chuck Sidlow (aka Chucko the Clown), Kenneth Feld and his daughter Juliette Feld Grossman (COO Feld Enterprises), George Miller, Frank Wright, and Nancy Detert.
In the annual Bird Bay Village World Cup tennis competition, the team representing the nation of Switzerland defeated Team Japan. The month-long event featured some 65 players in teams representing 15 countries. It is an annual event. In the back row, Christian Maziere, World Cup Director. In the front row, from left are the winners: Hector Echavarria, Jane MacLennan, Diana Boyer and Doug Berg.
Ralph and Sue Rogers were crowned King and Queen of Mardi Gras at South Venice Yacht Club, Feb. 25. The club is yachtless but does have an active kayak fleet at 4425 Yacht Club Drive in Venice. Call 941-330-990-4995.
Vickie Oldham, center, recently presented an engaging talk entitled “Leonard Reid,” as part of the Venice Area Historical Society’s Betty Intagliata Lecture Series. Two of Oldham’s colleagues assisted her (Brenda Watty, far left, and Sheila Sanders, far right). Oldham is flanked by the society’s vice-president, Betty Intagliata, and president Frank Wright.
Chucko the Clown was the youngest Boss Clown with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and & Bailey Circus and a version of his room on the circus train in those years is a featured of the new Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
