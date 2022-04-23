Venice resident Ruthi Levering co-designed and modeled an outfit made of pool toys at the Project Refuge Fashion Show benefitting the Ding Darling Wildlife Society on Sanibel Island. All outfits were made of trash, using items that are not recyclable.
Jacques Druin, in back with hat, with son Andrew, left front, grandsons Maddox and Mason and daughter-in-law Erin. They went kayaking, fishing, swimming, shark tooth hunting, geocaching and enjoyed the beautiful weather, which was nicer than back home in Orchard Park, New York.
Joseph Schneider, left, and Larry Goetz, right, recently gave a presentation for the Venice Area Historical Society (VAHS) on Mariemont, Ohio, a 1920’s-era community that also was designed by urban planner John Nolen. Both men are residents of both Venice and Mariemont. They were joined following the presentation by VAHS president Frank Wright, center.
Aria Bertolini, granddaughter of Barb Haberman, helped deliver more than 375 Jesse’s Toy Box toys to the new police/fire station in Wellen Park. The toys are for children who are in the hospital or will ride in an ambulance to the hospital.
Participating in “Pasta Night” at Good Shepherd Church are, front row, from left, Harry Bruno, Bob Childers, John Radomski, John Johnson, Ed Lynch, Don McKelvy, Michael Kitt; back row, Marty Flanagan, Ed Silva, Jeff Cox, Roger Murphy and Paul Mueller.
PHOTO PROVIDED
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JACQUES DROUIN
PHOTO provided BY LARRY HUMES
PHOTO PROVIDED BY BARB HABERMAN
