World famous aerialist Tito Gaona with Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in which Gaona and his brothers and sister performed in the center ring for more than 12 years.
The Plantation Community Foundation held their annual charity golf outing on Sunday Feb. 5. The money raised from this event will be used to help fund grants that are awarded to non-profit agencies that improve the quality of life of South Sarasota County residents.
Guest speakers and grant recipients from Operation Warrior Resolution, Danielle Merkel, U.S. Army retired, at right, and Eric Tomlinson, U.S. Navy veteran, shared their experiences and how a grant from Plantation Community Foundation has helped them.
Victoria Gaona with Juliette Feld, COO of Feld Entertainment, at the ribbon cutting for the Circus Train Car Museum at the Historic Venice Train Depot.
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
World famous aerialist Tito Gaona with Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment, owner of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in which Gaona and his brothers and sister performed in the center ring for more than 12 years.
PHOTO BY RENATA GAONA
The Plantation Community Foundation held their annual charity golf outing on Sunday Feb. 5. The money raised from this event will be used to help fund grants that are awarded to non-profit agencies that improve the quality of life of South Sarasota County residents.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JAN ANDERSON
Guest speakers and grant recipients from Operation Warrior Resolution, Danielle Merkel, U.S. Army retired, at right, and Eric Tomlinson, U.S. Navy veteran, shared their experiences and how a grant from Plantation Community Foundation has helped them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.