Above: Tito Gaona, left, Victoria, 18, and Renata Gaona celebrate Victoria’s graduation with an Associate in Arts degree from State College of Florida with multiple honors and straight A grades. She will enter the University of Florida at Gainesville in the fall with a junior standing.
Dressed as a mermaid, Alexa Friedman, left, celebrated her third birthday on May 3 by hugging the Singing Mermaid of Venice (located in front of RE/MAX Platinum Realty, 307 W. Venice Ave.). Sister Ayla, age 4, took a photo break on their way to Alexa’s mermaid birthday party. The Friedman sisters live in Englewood.
Right: Kelly Duyn, Venice Theatre’s assistant director of Education and Outreach, was selected as one of the 24 members of the class of 2022 Gulf Coast Leadership Institute, a program to identify, develop and connect a diverse group of aspiring community leaders.
Incoming Lions Club president Louise Elleo and her board of directors: from left, front row, Beverly Flynn, Ann Favreau, Louise Elleo, Pamela Brown, Judy Rocquin; back row, from left, Tim Werla, Barbara McGillicuddy, Jeff Myles, Paddy Padamanabhan, Dan Long, Jodi Fall, John Tagye, Jeff Sterne and Bob Hoesly
PHOTO PROVIDED
Ladies from Sorrento Woods dined recently at Pelican Alley in Nokomis. From left, Beth Bergamo, Julie Baxter, Lois Weeks, Cheryl Santefemia, Kate Sutton and Mary Laird
PHOTO PROVIDED BY VEE GARRY CHUILLI
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY DEBORAH MILLER
PHOTO PROVIDED
