Dave and Laurie Lucas of Venice took a copy of the Venice Gondolier to Paris and London earlier this month. Here they are in London’s Bloomsbury area outside the Friend at Hand pub near the Russell Square tube station.
The Venice Lions Club delivers the last of 1,800 books it donated to Garden Elementary School. From left: Lion Pamela Brown, second-graders Penelope Martinez, Giulietta DeSain, Mateo Morales, and teacher Tracy Tuerk, chair of the school’s Literacy Committee.
The Venice Newcomer’s men’s lunch group, ROMEO, met recently at Fins.
Laurie and David Lucas of Venice, with a Gondolier in hand, were either coming from the Arc de Triumpe in the background on the Champs d’Elysee or en route to Cartier, just behind them — or both.
Carol and Larry Humes recently spent time in San Antonio, visiting their first and only grandchild. Caroline May Pittius, the daughter of Chris and Allison Pittius, was born on Feb. 26.
