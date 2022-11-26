C.H, Ritt, the current president of ESA and the chairman of the Lemon Drop Regatta sponsored by ESA, is busy preparing for the event to be held Dec. 10 at their sailing center on Lemon Bay. Several young sailors, 19 years and under, have registered for the regatta and registrations will be accepted until Dec. 9.
START has been busy again with charitable giving. START donated $500 to the Good Samaritan Pharmacy RX and this was matched by the Flanzer Trust Fund for a total of $1,000. Pictured are from left, Diane Farrell, George Forcier, Carolyn Bach, Bill Palace, Lise Mills, Susan Coleman and Luldes Serrano.
Sherry Cox, at the helm, is the first woman to skipper her boat, The Ocean Suite, to victory in a Venice Sailing Squadron race. She credited Manny Hontoria as tactician for that race. He is the race captain for the club and a world class racer/sailor as well as good teacher, she said.
From left to right, the performers at the Venice Moose lodge who donated their time and talent are Erik Gedney, Harry Moses, Max McGee, Tom “Stelly” Stellmach, Eric Watters, Cliff Hornsby, Kathy McSteen, Rocky Mangiarano, and Perry “Harley Worthit” Edenburn. They raised $7,000 for the theater, which has extensive damage from Hurricane Ian.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHERRY BEC
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANNA HILLIGOS
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLES DORR
Clown College graduate and Ringling’s youngest boss clown, Chuck Sidlow, shows a rare coverall worn by Clown College students in the 80s.
Sun PHOTO BY KIM COOL
