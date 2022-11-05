From left are Kathryn Damron (daughter of Everett Blount), Everett Blount (100th celebrant), Niki Steitz (hostess), Gary Youngberg (Facility & AV Support), Philip Blount (grandson of Everett), Rebecca (wife of Andrew-Everett’s grandson), Andrew Blount (partially seen), and Christopher Romig (Senior Pastor of Venice Presbyterian Church)
From left, Jennifer Precht (Kathryn Damron’s daughter), Carolyn Wilson (pastor of Connnection & Outreach), Niki Steitz, Kathryn (daughter of Everett), Kara Precht (next to her grandmother, Kathryn), Everett Blount (the 100th celebrant), Philip (Everett’s grandson), Andrew (standing and Everett’s grandson), Taylor Precht (barely seen and other granddaughter of Kathryn), and Rebecca (wife of Andrew) met for a 100th birthday celebration.
Miranda Potrie, left, and Emily Beukers show off their winning carved pumpkin at the end of the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest staged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 29, off Key Largo. The subsea pre-Halloween event was organized by the Amoray Dive Resort.
The Venice Lions donated a bicycle for people with low vision. From left, Lions Bob Hoesley, Pamela Brown and Real Bikes Venice staffers Steve Manig, Adam Berkeley and Jeff Toland
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAMELA BROWN
From left are Kathryn Damron (daughter of Everett Blount), Everett Blount (100th celebrant), Niki Steitz (hostess), Gary Youngberg (Facility & AV Support), Philip Blount (grandson of Everett), Rebecca (wife of Andrew-Everett’s grandson), Andrew Blount (partially seen), and Christopher Romig (Senior Pastor of Venice Presbyterian Church)
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
From left, Jennifer Precht (Kathryn Damron’s daughter), Carolyn Wilson (pastor of Connnection & Outreach), Niki Steitz, Kathryn (daughter of Everett), Kara Precht (next to her grandmother, Kathryn), Everett Blount (the 100th celebrant), Philip (Everett’s grandson), Andrew (standing and Everett’s grandson), Taylor Precht (barely seen and other granddaughter of Kathryn), and Rebecca (wife of Andrew) met for a 100th birthday celebration.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
From left are party helper Lissie Thomasson, hostess Niki Steitz and cake cutter Joan High as they prepare the 100th birthday event at Venice Presbyterian Church for Everett Blount.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY NIKI STEITZ
Miranda Potrie, left, and Emily Beukers show off their winning carved pumpkin at the end of the Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest staged in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Saturday, Oct. 29, off Key Largo. The subsea pre-Halloween event was organized by the Amoray Dive Resort.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.