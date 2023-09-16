Taking time out from their Lo Impact Jazzercise class are, from left, Debbie Vance, Heather McMonagle, Susan Cairo, Karen Schroll, Cathy Rowley, Karen Tanner and Fran Mezzatesta. Class is held Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:15 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Go to jazzercise.com for schedule.
Nancy Signorino, Anne Hardin and Kathy Clark are members of Women’s Sertoma Club of Venice. They are busily planning the 50th Anniversary of the Sun Fiesta, Oct. 20-22. They are seeking more women from Venice to join them in supporting many charitable organizations in Venice. Contact Nancy Signorino at 941-650-4185.
Eric and Sheila Nichols celebrated Sheila’s birthday at Walt Disney World, which is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Walter Elias Disney and his brother Roy started the company on Oct. 16, 1923.
START volunteers recently participated in the West Coast Region of the Florida Special Olympics held at Payne Park Aquatic Center in Sarasota. Pictured are, left to right, Diana and Norb Geiss, Eileen Kocher and Susan Coleman.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUSAN CAIRO
Vee Garry-Chuilli and Larry Chuilli enjoy dinner with friends at the Blue Lagoon Restaurant in Osprey.
PHOTO BY KIM COOL
PHOTO BY VEE GARRY-CHUILLI
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHEILA KAY NICHOLS
