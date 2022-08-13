Center, back American Legion Commander Don McLean of No-Vel Post 159, with members of the Redondo family. In front row, from left, Valentina, Victor, Andres and Jacqueline. Victor, a fifth grader at Pine View, along with 99 other area students, received Certificates of Distinguished Achievement awards, along with $100 gift cards.
Jazz singer and portrait artist Kitt Moran with one of her most ardent fans, Laura Welch, at Allegro Bistro in Venice on a Tuesday night. Welch is a former president of the old Venice Opera Guild, which continues as an ardent music promoter in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAULA KINGWATER
Mrs. Berenson, left, went for her very first sail with her son, Hadrian, at the helm of one of the Pico boats owned by the Englewood Sailing Association.
PHOTO BY JOHN BASS
The family of Hadrian, yellow life jacket, and Nathan, blue life jacket, Berenson attended Parent’s Day, which is the last day of the learn-to-sail class offered by the Englewood Sailing Club.
PHOTO BY JOHN BASS
