Mildred Wheeler, a longtime resident of Venice, celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, Aug. 15, surrounded by family members, some of whom traveled 1,400 miles to celebrate with her. Mildred lives independently and drives her own golf cart to church in Venice Isle every Sunday Pictured with Mildred are five generations: Mark, Mildred’s grandson, back row, left; Kelly LoPriore, great-granddaughter; Jason LoPriore, great-grandson; Sandra Wheeler LoPriore, granddaughter; and Sandra’s husband, Stephen LoPriore; front left, great-great-grandson Elijah Moriarty, age 5; Alex Moriarty, husband of Vanessa; great-great-grandson Isaiah Moriarty, age 3; Elianna Moriarty, great-great-granddaughter, almost 2, with Mom Vanessa Wheeler Moriarty, great-granddaughter; Mildred Wheeler; son Bob Wheeler; and grandson Richard Wheeler.
START members assisted Family Promise on Aug. 20 at its Kentucky Derby Fundraiser at the North Port Aquatic Park: Karen Billings, left, Maria Reba, Lise Mills, Carolyn Bach, Nancy Foley and Mary Ann Cotroneo.
Members of the Bitter Ends made bracelets recently on their summer break. The event was hosted by Sandy Kastoff.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Night-blooming cereus is being pollinated by bees. The nearly 7-foot tall cactus is located in the photographer’s yard.
PHOTO BY WILHELMINA DE HAAS
Mildred Wheeler, a longtime resident of Venice, celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday, Aug. 15, surrounded by family members, some of whom traveled 1,400 miles to celebrate with her. Mildred lives independently and drives her own golf cart to church in Venice Isle every Sunday Pictured with Mildred are five generations: Mark, Mildred’s grandson, back row, left; Kelly LoPriore, great-granddaughter; Jason LoPriore, great-grandson; Sandra Wheeler LoPriore, granddaughter; and Sandra’s husband, Stephen LoPriore; front left, great-great-grandson Elijah Moriarty, age 5; Alex Moriarty, husband of Vanessa; great-great-grandson Isaiah Moriarty, age 3; Elianna Moriarty, great-great-granddaughter, almost 2, with Mom Vanessa Wheeler Moriarty, great-granddaughter; Mildred Wheeler; son Bob Wheeler; and grandson Richard Wheeler.
PHOTO BY BARBARA WAGNER
START members assisted Family Promise on Aug. 20 at its Kentucky Derby Fundraiser at the North Port Aquatic Park: Karen Billings, left, Maria Reba, Lise Mills, Carolyn Bach, Nancy Foley and Mary Ann Cotroneo.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY JEANA HILLIGOSS
Members of the Pelican Pointe Ladies Water Aerobics Class enjoying lunch at the Pelican Pointe Clubhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.