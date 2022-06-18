Summer is here and the Bitter Ends have hung up their boats until fall. The sailors first summer outing was to Paradise Found Miniature Horse Farm, off East Venice Avenue, operated by Tamara and Mark Graham. Paradise Found is a small, family oriented farm dedicated to producing and raising miniature horses. Pictured are, from left, Nancy Muldoon, Penny Washburn, Lois Steketee, Pam Miller, Beth Anderson, Dianne Henderson, Nancy Marik, Ann Carroll, Carol Crane, Karen Williams and guest Nancy.
The real treat of the Bitter Ends’ tour of the Paradise Found Miniature Horse Farm was seeing the two and a half week old foal nursing. “Midnight Moonshine” was born on the last full moon in Venice when the total lunar eclipse occurred.
The Bitter Ends continued their summer activities wandering through sailor and artist Anne Chotkowski’s garden to gather plant and flower cuttings to create mandalas. Mandala means circle in Sanskrit. They also learned how to draw on the right side of their brain, a skill that proved interesting and challenging, especially when trying to draw an object by only looking at the object. Pictured around their mandala creations are, from left, Nancy Marik, Dianne Henderson, Sherri Jones, Wendy Murray, Jane Gallagher, Mary Littel, Carolyn Holmes, Anne Chotkowski and Christine Holmes.
Resilient Retreat’s second annual Resilient Rhapsody Concert Series raised $62K. The special outdoor experience featuring regional bands was on the beautiful 84-acre Retreat Center property on Fruitville Road. Proceeds benefit Resilient Retreat and its mission to provide trauma-informed support for abuse survivors and those who witness trauma in the workplace.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
PHOTO PROVIDED BY PAM MILLER
PHOTO provided BY PAM MILLER
Vee Garry-Chuilli had a special birthday in May — with flowers of course. Belated congratulations, Vee, and thanks also to the anonymous person who contributed the photo.
PHOTO PROVIDED
