Venice Area Beautification Inc. began under the umbrella of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Inc. but has become so much more.
The Venetian Waterway Park? A VABI project. The adjacent Urban Forest? VABI's latest project. Team Keep Venice Beautiful? Most of the murals and sculptures around the city? Venice in Bloom? VABI, VABI and VABI.
But none of those things was part of its original mission.
VABI actually started out to beautify … a road.
After the state announced plans in the 1990s to improve Tamiami Trail, the chamber formed VABI with the intent of beautifying intersections along the way, from State Road 681 south.
WATERWAY PARK
It later took on the task of creating the Venetian Waterway Park (VWP), which extends for 5 miles along each side of the Intracoastal Waterway. The project was broken up into segments to make it more manageable and still took seven years to come to fruition.
The more than $5 million cost came from residents, foundations, grants, Sarasota County and the city of Venice.
Money was only one of the reasons the park couldn't be completed faster. Another was the number of agencies whose approval had to be given, from the county to the state Department of Transportation, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Army Corps of Engineers and the West Coast Inland Navigation District.
Yet another was the acquisition of land. It took a lot of easements and the purchase of a strip behind the Venice Shopping Center.
Then there were contractors and inspections and ….
There was a lot of volunteer help, which is hardly surprising for an organization with one employee. Everything VABI does, from watering the flowers downtown to planting ones in the Urban Forest, is done by people donating time and labor to make their hometown more beautiful.
RECOGNITION
The effort has earned the city several awards from America in Bloom, a nonprofit that promotes community enhancement.
The latest project for VABI — actually, actually a committee operating under the VABI brand — is the Urban Forest, being brought to life east of the east side of the VWP on about 30 acres of the old Seaboard railroad corridor.
It’s envisioned as a three-phase, $3 million ecological and environmental restoration, though chair Greg Vine, whose idea it is, said that if fundraising brings in additional revenue, he has a wish list of other things that could be done.
Phase 1 was completed about a year ago, shortly before the pandemic hit. Work continues on Phase 2.
Besides enhancing the appearance of the area, the hundreds of trees being planted will add shade and keep the area cooler, while the extra vegetation will help process stormwater and carbon dioxide and enhance existing wildlife habitat, both for native species and for migratory birds who are losing their “stopovers” to development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.