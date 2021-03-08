The Greatest Show on Earth, officially known as The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, put Venice on the map with its arrival in 1960 when it moved to a 15-acre site at Venice Airport from its 204-acre site in Sarasota.
But with the arrival of Gunther Gebel-Williams in 1968, even the famous circus grew in stature.
To acquire the man who would become the most famous animal trainer in circus history, then owner of the Ringling show actually had to purchase Circus Williams where the man and his animals were selling out every show.
While some animal trainers used whips to make their animals perform, Gebel-Williams loved his animals and they loved him back.
He was not without his scratches but there were no reports of animals ever turning on him.
Instead, his animals not only worked with him but they also worked with his other animals. One of the best examples is his famous entrance to the arena standing astride a tiger which was standing astride an elephant. He also had a tiger who would stand astride two horse with him as they entered the ring.
Gebel-Williams also was see on many a home television screen with a leopard named Kenny draped around his neck. That was for a commercial for America Express credit cards.
A GOOD NEIGHBOR
Until stricken with brain cancer about a year before his death in July 2001, Gebelk-Williams never missed a show, nor did he ever miss a chance to help his neighbors in Jacaranda not to chat with fellow Venice residents while waiting for a table a restaurant.
Even in his last year, his wife Sigrid spoke about how he raked up some leaves for a neighbor who was not able to do that.
While he was on the circus’ winter break from late November until the end of January, he never missed a day with his beloved animals. And many a Venetian in those days would be out at the circus grounds looking over the fence to watch him interact with the animals and also to catch some of the other acts in rehearsal.
He actually trained elephants to stand on their heads and forefeet. He worked with all the animals in the circus in those days: lions and tigers and giraffes and zebras and horses.
In one act he worked with 20 leopards, three black panthers and mountain lions — all in the same ring.
Geberl-Williams was the reason the Greatest Show on Earth created a second troop.
With an entire extra circus and his new animal trainer, it seemed the sensible thing for then owner Irvin Feld to do.
Gunther’s wife, Sigrid, had a Liberty horse act and the family had an entire railroad car while on the road. Daughter Tina stayed with family friends in another state during the school year so she could get an education but by the time son, Mark, came along, Sigrid Gebel convinced then circus owner Kenneth Feld to start a school on the circus train so the family could stay together.
Mark would eventually work with all the animals and Tina would have a dog act.
The family’s life was the circus and they loved arriving in New York for their lengthy run in Madison Square Garden. The interior of the Venice Arena was modeled after that of the Garden in those years.
While Gunther may have looked forward to New York, he was just as happy to leave and go to Philadelphia where the animals could have fresh air and not have to live inside that big New York building.
Sigrid said, once in Philadelphia, Gunther would get out his “boom box” to entertain his animals with music along with the fresh air.
Venice was just as special as New York and Philadelphia, Sigrid said. Venetians would bring chairs to sit in line in the heat while waiting for their turn to buy tickets.
They would head to the arena to watch rehearsals over the fence and happily char with their hero while waiting in line at a restaurant.
“His public legacy is secure,” Kenneth Feld said. “He took animal training from whips and chains to mutual respect. He changed the American circus forever.”
SPECIAL TRIBUTE
When he died, the funeral was at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church because it was the largest church then. While mourners gathered there, the famous animal trainer made one final appearance at the circus arena where a family service was held before the church service. Floral tributes included a bowl of white orchids from Siegfried and Roy and a floral wagon wheel with a missing spoke to honor the missing star of the show.
Jerry Hogan, the circus priest, presided over the service and tenor Eric Michael Gillette took a leave from Broadway for one day to sing at the service. He had been the ring master during the last 10 years of the famous performer’s life.
As his funeral came to an end, Gebel-Williams got one more standing ovation and at the Gondolier, editor Doug Bolduc suggested a statue of the famed animal trainer would be a fitting tribute from the town that he loved and that loved him back.
The first check came from the Gondolier and two years later, the bronze statue by Ed Kasprowitz of Apollo Beach was installed behind the restored Historic Venice train Depot.
By 2022, he will be honored yet a gain with a replica of the family accommodations in a restored Ringling train car museum being created for Venice. The museum honors the most famous animal trainer as well as Clown College which originated in Venice in 1968 because the circus need more clowns since it had established a second circus because of the famed animal trainer.
More than anything in the history of this city, the arrival of the circus, its most famous star and the establishment of Clown College put Venice on the map of the entire U.S. and most of Canada as the train crisscrossed those countries for most of each year.
