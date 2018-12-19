In 1926, the Venice Nokomis Woman’s Club established a community library as its first project, under Louella Albee, their first President. In an effort to continue that legacy, the current 90-plus club members donated over $100,000 to fund the Teen Room, Children’s Room and the Creation Station at the new William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library opened Dec. 15. Here’s some of their members at the opening ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.