If O.W. Caspersen’s grandniece hadn’t gotten sick, who knows when Venice would have gotten a hospital.
Doug Murphy, one of the “Four Horsemen” practicing medicine here in 1950, tells the Venice Hospital origin story in his memoir, “From Barefoot Boy to Doc.”
The 3-year-old girl was feverish and having convulsions and had to be transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, a trip that took 18 minutes by ambulance, Freda Caspersen told Frances Butler Concordia, author of “Venice Hospital — The First Thirty-Five Years.”
The next day, Murphy writes, O.W. Caspersen offered $10,000 to start a hospital in Venice, and two weeks to decide whether to do it.
Murphy, the other three doctors — James Blades, Sam Kaplan and Talmadge Thompson — and several community leaders accepted the challenge, raising $100,000 to buy and equip a building.
OPENS IN 1951
It opened on Dec. 3, 1951, as South Sarasota County Memorial Hospital with 14 beds, five bassinets and a staff of 27. The purchase of war surplus hospital equipment in North Florida “enabled the hospital to perform major surgery right from the start,” Murphy writes.
Expansion in 1957 added 30 beds, and a second one in 1961 took the total to 70 just before the hospital’s 10th anniversary, Concordia writes.
A year later it would make its unofficial name official: Venice Hospital.
It continued to operate as an independent community hospital until 1995, when it was sold to Maryland-based Bon Secours Health System, run by the Sisters of Bon Secours, a religious order.
Although it was profitable at the time, changes in Medicare reimbursement were projected to take a severe toll on its revenue, given its high percentage of older patients.
In addition, competition from the other hospitals in the county was increasing.
“We felt squeezed,” Dick Beebe, a physician and board member, said earlier.
SERIES OF SALES
Proceeds of the sale totaled about $104 million, which went into The Venice Foundation (now Gulf Coast Community Foundation) newly established to serve the same area the hospital did.
Bon Secours sold the hospital to Naples-based Health Management Associates in 2004, leading to another name change, to Venice Regional Medical Center.
The change to Venice Regional Bayfront Health occurred after HMA was acquired by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems in 2014. “Bayfront” was added to link the facility to the other hospitals in the Bayfront Health Network, including facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
Today, Venice Regional is a 312-bed, Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospital providing a wide variety of services, including open-heart surgery, for which it was approved in 2003.
With more than 1,200 staff, it’s one of the biggest employers in Sarasota County.
It can also call on the hundreds of members of Hospital Volunteers of Venice, a nonprofit organization that supports the hospital with labor and fundraisers, and the community with grants and scholarships.
Plans for a replacement hospital east of the city were scrapped late last year in favor of a multi-million-dollar renovation of the existing structure on the island.
