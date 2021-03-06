VENICE - Hemingway had Key West, Kerouac had Orlando — and Walter Farley had Venice.
Authors who made fortunes rarely just had one home, but Farley made the most of his place along the beach in the Gulf Shores subdivision.
Farley, born in 1915, was the author of "The Black Stallion" along with more than 20 sequels and a prequel to the story. He finished the first while in college in 1939 and it was published by Random House in 1941. "The Black Stallion" would go on to inspired movies and TV shows through the decades. It is one of few books that has never gone out of print.
SECOND HOME
He had his wife, Rosemary, moved to Venice in 1950 as their second home from a Pennsylvania horse farm, ultimately raising their four children mainly in Venice. The couple were founding members of the first Venice Public Library, built in 1965, and to this day a large display case talks about his career and history in the newest library.
Walter Farley had grown up in Syracuse, New York - writing starting on "The Black Stallion" while still in high school. That book would become famous the year he received his undergraduate degree, giving him the opportunity to make a career out of the character and horse stories that he loved.
“My great love was, and still is, horses,” Farley was quoted as saying. “I wanted a pony as much as any boy or girl could possibly want anything — but I never owned one.”
Rosemary Farley graduated from the University of Pittsburgh magna cum laude with a political science degree but signed as a model while pursing a master's degree at new York University, according to Gondolier Our Town Editor Kim Cool. She appeared in as a fashion model in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and later became a travel writer correspondent, with her work appearing in the New York Times.
LITERACY ADVOCATES
The couple advocated for community literacy.
“We have one of the best small libraries in the country,” Farley said of the first Venice Public Library.
And, according to a Kim Cool story about the couple, Venice residents sometimes found their names in the stories.
Former Gondolier Sun editor Sam Dillon had his name included in one novel as "a bad guy," while, in reality, he wasn't.
Walter Farley died in Venice in 1989; his wife Rosemary died in Venice in 2013.
The couple's son, Steven, said the family came down to Venice via word of mouth, albeit through fan mail.
“He began each day by answering letters from his fans. One of them wrote and said her parents operated the Worthington Apartments here in Venice. That started a conversation, which led to them coming down and staying in an apartment for a period of time.”
The three surviving children still visit Venice. Alice founded the Alice Farley Dance Troupe in New York. Steven, an author, also lives in New York. Their son, Tim, remains the coordinator of the Horse Tales Literacy Project in Florida.
"I would play outside for hours - in the creek, at the beach and in the woods," Alice said in a previous Gondolier story.
“There were no condos or high-rise buildings in those days,” Steve Farley told Venice Gondolier correspondent Larry Humes. “Just a few homes scattered on or near the beach.”
The family’s Venice experiences also made it into the storylines.
His oldest daughter, Pam, had a horse named Tena that was fictionalized in the manuscript “The Horse that Swam Away.” The dedication on the book is to: “Pam, who rides the beach and ‘herds’ mullet; Alice, who talks to porpoises; Steve, who dives for pirate treasure; Tim, who swims to catch a manta ray’s tail, and of course, for Tena.”
