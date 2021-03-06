For many, life is a journey. But for a chosen few, it is the fulfillment of a destiny.
Considering he was born into a show-business dynasty spanning five generations, it is no surprise that Tito Gaona (pronounced Guy-oh-na) not only spent his life on the trapeze, but is recognized as one of the greatest aerialists of all time.
“Once you are in the air, you can’t quit,” said Gaona, a broad smile covering his face. “It’s addictive. A natural high.”
Born in Guadalajara, Mexico, one of seven children, Tito spent his summers in Texas, visiting his father, Victor, who was an aerialist with the Clyde Beatty-Cole Brothers Circus.
Hanging around the practice area, the other aerialists would invite him to climb up and join them for play. By age 7, he was introduced as the “world’s youngest flyer” with the Flying Valentines at Tom Packs Circus in New Orleans.
MOVIE INSPIRATION
It was after seeing the 1956 movie “Trapeze,” starring Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis and Gina Lollobrigida, Gaona knew that life in the air was to be his calling.
He, along with brother, Mando, and sister, Chela, formed a trampoline act called the Titos, but continued training on the trapeze in their spare time. In 1959, they appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Looking for a place to call home, Sullivan told the Gaonas about a house a relative owned in Venice, Florida and that they should see if they liked it. Tito, his wife, Renata, and 9-year-old daughter, Victoria, still live in the house today. In the side yard sits trapeze equipment the family continues to use for practice.
CIRCUS DEBUT
The Flying Gaonas made their debut with the Clyde Beatty-Cole Brothers Circus in 1962. It was that same year that Tito caught his first double-double (a double somersault with a double twist). By age 12, he performed a triple somersault, a feat he would perform tens of thousands of times during his career.
The Gaonas performed throughout the country, South America and across Europe. It was during a performance in Sweden in 1965 that John Ringling North saw their act. He offered them a 10-year contract with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. The family went on to perform with the “Greatest Show on Earth” for two decades.
Appearing before celebrities and royalty the world over, the Gaona family continued to perfect their skill on the trapeze. Victor would often remind his children: “Fall on your head, but point your toes.” When they would ask if they flew high enough in the air, he would respond that they did well, but that they could go higher.
“You felt like a superhero,” Tito Gaona said. “There is nothing like appearing before 20,000 people in Madison Square Garden. But you cannot buy their applause. You have to earn it.”
In December 1978, the Flying Gaonas participated in the International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo, winning the circus world’s highest award, the coveted Gold Crown.
In 1997, the Gaona family signed on for a two-month season in Brazil, which ended up lasting for five years. Afterwards, they decided to “take a vacation” and spend a little time at home in Venice.
Tito said the neighborhood children would often gather to watch them practice on the trapeze equipment in their side yard. He remembers one young girl in particular, who he later learned was a student at the Loveland School. He eventually approached the school and asked if they would like to arrange for a busload of their students to come and spend the day with them and learn some circus acts.
“The kids had a ball,” he added. “They eventually did their own little show and we helped the school raise $50,000.”
TRAPEZE ACADEMY
Gaona was hooked. He realized introducing his world of the circus to young adults was something he enjoyed. Thus was formed the Flying Trapeze Academy & Flying Fantasy Circus, a program that operates on the former site of the Ringling Brothers’ Winter Headquarters in Venice and teaches young boys and girls skills on the trapeze.
“It’s all about muscle memory,” Tito said. “You practice and you practice until the body reacts from the repetition. Too much concentration can actually work against you.”
He has enough memories from his career in the circus ring to fill dozens of scrapbooks. But when asked to name just a few, he recalls how much Prince Rainer and Princess Grace of Monaco loved the circus and their trapeze act.
“I knew Princess Stephanie since she was a little girl my daughter’s age. When I saw her last, I asked just one thing of her: that she and her family continue the tradition of hosting the international circus each year in her parents’ memory. And they have done that.”
The torch has been passed to the sixth generation. Daughter Victoria enjoys the trapeze as much as her father and has started her own business of teaching the art.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.