Few people get a chance to live out a childhood dream, but for Venice High School graduate Trey Burton, Super Bowl LII gave him a chance.
Burton, a tight end for the team, helped his Philadelphia Eagles defeat the perennial championship contender New England Patriots, 41-33.
A trick play to end the first half, deemed the "Philly Special" had Burton received a pitch from running back to Corey Clement - then Burton threw the ball to quarterback Nick Foles in the end zone for a 22-12 lead.
Burton has made a career in the NFL, spending four years with the Eagles and his first Super Bowl ring.
He has also played with the Chicago Bears, having his best year of his career in terms of statistics in the 2018 season a career year in 2018 — his first as a Bear — posting 569 yards and 6 touchdowns. In 2021, he is a member of the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal.
Burton was a Venice quarterback, going 20-3 over his junior and senior years before going to college and playing for the Florida Gators where he ran for 726 yards, received for 976 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns.
Aside from his on-field work, Burton is recognized for his humanitarian goals, having been nominated while with the Bears for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
“It means a lot,” Burton said at the time of the nomination. “Anyone from any of the 32 teams who’s nominated should feel really honored. But the fact that I’m in Chicago, where Walter played, to me that means a lot more.”
