John Nolen had a degree in landscape architecture, so it's hardly surprising that his design for the city of Venice contains parks — lots of them, large and small, active and passive.
Originally hired by Dr. Fred Albee, who bought thousands of acres of land from Bertha Palmer, Nolen actually completed his design for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, which bought Albee out with the thought of marketing a Florida retirement to its members.
The end of the Florida land boom and the Great Depression put an end to the union's vision but the vast majority of Nolen's plan was implemented and much remains in place today.
Including those parks, to which the city has added over the years. A recently formed work group will be advising the City Council regarding yet another one, to be created in North Venice, an area well outside Nolen's plan.
Some of the city's parks are highly visible — the beaches, for example, the South Jetty (Humphris Park) and West Blalock Park, home of the Monty Andrews Arboretum.
HIDDEN PARKS
Some are hiding in plain sight. The parking lot downtown, with the gazebo and children's fountain? Centennial Park.
The trail meandering through the median from City Hall to the beach? Heritage Park.
The land under the Community Center, the museum, the library and the Venice Art Center? East Blalock Park.
And some are just plain hiding: The John Nolen Greens (not to be confused with John Nolen Park) are scattered around, providing some shaded green space that could pass for someone's back yard if not for a bench or two and a sign.
The city just officially recognized them a few years ago, choosing to put Nolen's name on them because of his dedication to neighborhood green space.
He had already been recognized with the park that bears his name. So had Prentiss French, the landscape designer Nolen brought in, and Dr. Albee.
Other parks bear the last names of former mayors: Blalock, Higel, Brohard, Humphris and Graser. The place some of them worked — the current City Hall — is a park too.
BEHIND THE NAMES
There are parks named for community activists (Chauncy Howard Park and Maxine Barritt Park) and ones named for the people who donated the money to create them (Mundy Park and Michael Biehl Park).
There are parks name for their distinguishing feature (Fountain, Marina, Patriots and Paw parks) or for the neighborhood where they're located (East Gate, Pinebrook and Venezia parks).
There's Service Club Park, so named because local service clubs both raised much of the money and volunteered the labor to build it.
And there's the city's newest park, Legacy Park, near the Train Depot, dedicated just three years ago.
Finally, there are the two sports venues: Chuck Reiter Park, home to Venice Little League and named for a coach instrumental in developing the program, and Wellfield Park, with facilities for baseball and softball, soccer, football, croquet and disk golf.
Owned by the city but operated by the county, the park has been the subject of discussions about being made into a regional sports park under county ownership in the future.
