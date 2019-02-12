Dave “Digger” Pattison had a group of friends that enjoyed cars and helping people in the early 1950’s.
And in 1952, that group became known as the Venice Vagabonds. They earned their name thanks to how they looked once a week in school.
“Every Friday we wore a white t-shirt with Levi’s rolled up twice and engineer boots,” Pattison said. “I was dating Carolyn Rice from Englewood and we were all gathered around in front of the flag pole in front of the Nokomis School House. She came out and said we all looked like a bunch of Vagabonds.”
Most would assume that the name Vagabonds would have kind of a negative meaning, but that couldn’t be further from the truth for this group of friends. They would go around and help people with flat tires, those who ran out of gas and they even took people to the polls on election days.
“We didn’t have anybody around here to help anybody,” Pattison said. “Anytime there was an activity around town we helped out with parking of the cars or anything else was needed.”
After they got out of high school the Vagabonds took to drag racing at Venice Airport. They were also known as practical jokers and competed with guys from the Kentucky Military Institute. Some of the jokes got a little out of hand.
“We’d steal their bikes, take them apart and put them on the bottom floor,” Pattison said. “Then they had to figure out what parts went with which bicycle. We had a good time.”
Nowadays members of the group still gather for lunch every Tuesday and get together on the last Saturday of every month at Pete’s Garage on Venice Avenue. Pattison said the group is always looking for more members and anyone that has an interest in classic cars is welcome to stop in.
“I’d love to see this keep going,” Pattison said. “There’s no dues and if you want to be a member, say you’re a member. We’d like to get some of the younger people that are interested in cars to join us and we’ll continue to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.